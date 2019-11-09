WASHINGTON —

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington D.C.?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Washington D.C. if you're on a budget of up to $2,300/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

300 Massachusetts Ave. NW (Downtown)

Here's a 843-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 300 Massachusetts Ave. NW that's going for $2,139/month.

Expect to see a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a 'walker's paradise' and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

7035 Blair Road NW (Fort Totten-Upper Northeast)

Located at 7035 Blair Road NW, here's an 884-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $2,195/month.

In the unit, expect to see hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a balcony. The building has a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

3200 16th St. NW (Mount Pleasant)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot situated at 3200 16th St. NW. It's listed for $2,225/month for its 1,050 square feet.

The residence features a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. The building boasts a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Animals are not allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

450 Meridian At Gallery Place (Shaw)

Here's a 812-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 450 Meridian At Gallery Place that's going for $2,235/month.

The residence comes furnished and has in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the full listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Washington.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.