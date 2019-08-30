Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington D.C.?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Washington D.C. with a budget of up to $3,000/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

1160 First St. NE (Capitol Hill)

Listed at $2,905/month, this 837-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1160 First St. NE.

The unit offers a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is a 'biker's paradise' and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

1111 New Jersey Ave. SE (Capitol Hill)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1111 New Jersey Ave. SE. It's listed for $2,915/month for its 692 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and a gym. You can also expect to see in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet in the unit. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a 'walker's paradise,' is great for biking and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2000 15th St. NW (U Street Corridor)

Next, check out this 1,000-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 2000 15th St. NW. It's listed for $2,930/month.

In the residence, expect to see hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1346 Fourth St. SE (Capitol Hill)

Located at 1346 Fourth St. SE, here's a 765-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's listed for $2,934/month.

Expect to find in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the unit. The building has a roof deck. The residence is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a 'walker's paradise,' is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

4501 Connecticut Ave. NW (Chevy Chase)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence over at 4501 Connecticut Ave. NW. It's listed for $2,977/month for its 1,292 square feet.

The listing promises central heating and air conditioning and a walk-in closet in the unit. The building boasts a gym and outdoor space. Animals are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Washington.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.