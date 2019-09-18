WASHINGTON —

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Capitol Hill are hovering around $1,975, compared to a $2,082 one-bedroom median for Washington as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Capitol Hill rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

1705 Montello Ave. NE

This one-bedroom, two-bathroom dwelling, situated at 1705 Montello Ave. NE, is listed for $1,500/month.

You'll find hardwood flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the unit. The building offers assigned parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

1253 16th St. NE

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom address at 1253 16th St. NE, which, at 600 square feet, is also going for $1,500/month.

Expect to find in-unit laundry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the residence. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. Look out for a $99 move-in fee, $45 nonrefundable application fee.

(See the full listing here.)

718 I St. NE

Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 718 I St. NE, listed at $1,600/month.

The unit comes with air conditioning, granite countertops, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the listing here.)

711 14th St. SE

Check out this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 711 14th St. SE, listed at $1,650/month.

The unit comes furnished and includes a dishwasher, carpeted floors and central heating. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Here's the listing.)

821 N. Carolina Ave. SE

Over at 821 N. Carolina Ave. SE, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,725/month.

The apartment features a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(View the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.