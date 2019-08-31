Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does an affordable rent on a rental in Stadium-Armory look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is moderately walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,650, compared to a $2,051 one-bedroom median for Washington D.C. as a whole.

A look at local listings in Stadium-Armory via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide yields a look at what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Washington neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

202 Oklahoma Ave. NE

Listed at $1,350/month, this 612-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 202 Oklahoma Ave. NE, is 18.2% less than the $1,650/month median rent for a one bedroom in Stadium-Armory.

In the unit, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

928 19th St. NE

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence, situated at 928 19th St. NE, is listed for $1,450/month.

You'll see in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the residence; there's also outdoor space and assigned parking available. Pets are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

604 19th St. NE

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 604 19th St. NE, which is going for $1,595/month.

In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and both central heating and air conditioning. Pets are not welcome.

