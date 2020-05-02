Ramen fans, take heed: There's a new spot in town to get your fix. The fresh arrival to Adams Morgan, called Akira Ramen & Izakaya, is located at 2479 18th St. NW.

The restaurant, which has four outlets nearby in Maryland, features four kinds of broth: tonkatsu salt, miso, shoyu and vegetable broth. Its noodles are made in-house. In addition to many varieties of ramen, the menu offers seaweed fries, sashimi, poke salad and tako carpaccio.

With a five-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, Akira Ramen & Izakaya has been warmly received by patrons.

Ming W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 29, wrote, 'Really, really delicious ramen. I had the vegetable ramen and added chashu pork. There was a large, brown, sliced mushroom in it that I could have eaten a large bowl of by themselves.'

Yelper Selena L. added, “Super tasty, well-priced, with great and attentive service. All of us had the veggie ramen. I asked for spicy and it wasn't too spicy, but still delicious. Dining partner also really enjoyed the gyoza.”

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Akira Ramen & Izakaya is open from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11a.m.- 3 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. on Friday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday; and 11:30 a.m.- 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Washington? Here's what else opened recently near you.

