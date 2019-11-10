Interested in adopting a pet — or just looking at some charming cats? There are dozens of endearing cats up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Washington.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of cats currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Razzle, domestic shorthair and Russian blue mix

Tabitha, Russian blue

Pepper, domestic

Rocky, domestic shorthair

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.