Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddly kittens up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Washington, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of kittens available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Timo is a handsome male domestic shorthair kitten being cared for at City Dogs Rescue & City Kitties.

Timo is ready to make friends — he'll get along great with other cats. He has mastered his house-training etiquette, and he already has all of his shots.

Apply to adopt Timo today at Petfinder.

Bella is a female domestic kitten in the care of City Dogs Rescue & City Kitties.

Bella is a social butterfly, and she'll get along great with other cats. Her vaccinations are already up to date, and she is house-trained.

Bella's current caretakers say:

Apply to adopt Bella today at Petfinder.

Okra is a winsome female domestic longhair and American bobtail kitten being kept at City Dogs Rescue & City Kitties.

She has been vaccinated and is already house-trained.

Here's what Okra's friends at City Dogs Rescue & City Kitties think of her:

Read more about how to adopt Veggie Cats: Okra on Petfinder.

Everette is a charming male domestic shorthair kitten currently housed at Lucky Dog Animal Rescue.

His vaccinations are already up to date.

Notes on Everette:

Apply to adopt Everette today at Petfinder.

Elf is a charming male domestic shorthair kitten being kept at Lucky Dog Animal Rescue.

He has had all of his shots.

Here's what Elf's friends at Lucky Dog Animal Rescue think of him:

Apply to adopt Elf today at Petfinder.

Ella is a female domestic shorthair kitten currently residing at Lucky Dog Animal Rescue.

Ella is vaccinated.

More about Ella:

Read more about Ella on Petfinder.

Elsie is a winsome female domestic shorthair kitten in the care of Lucky Dog Animal Rescue.

She has been vaccinated.

Notes on Elsie:

Apply to adopt Elsie today at Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.