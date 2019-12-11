Start your day off right by browsing through cute kitties! There are dozens of cats up for adoption right here in Washington.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups' to bring you this roundup of cats near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Spaghetti, Siamese

Bella, calico and domestic shorthair mix

Whiskey, domestic shorthair

Darcy, domestic shorthair and calico mix

Cammie, domestic

Tammy, domestic shorthair

Lala, domestic shorthair

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.