From an ugly sweater party to a Christmas concert, there's plenty to enjoy in Washington this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Ugly Sweater Party

Celebrate the holiday with music provided by a DJ, drink specials and, of course, an ugly sweater contest.

When: Friday, Dec. 6, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Nick's Riverside Grill, 3050 K St. NW

Admission: $8

Build a Kid a Christmas

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Richard England Clubhouse 14 - Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, 4103 Benning Road NE

Admission: Free

Make Gluten-Free Gingerbread Houses

When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Children's National Medical Center - Diabetes Care Complex, 111 Michigan Ave. NW

Admission: $10

Italian Christmas Baking

When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 1-3 p.m.

Where: 974 Palmer Alley NW

Admission: $45

Capitol Christmas Concert

When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Smith Public Trust, 3514 12th St. NE

Admission: Free

