From an ugly sweater party to a Christmas concert, there's plenty to enjoy in Washington this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.
Ugly Sweater Party
From the event description:
Celebrate the holiday with music provided by a DJ, drink specials and, of course, an ugly sweater contest.
When: Friday, Dec. 6, 5-10 p.m.
Where: Nick's Riverside Grill, 3050 K St. NW
Admission: $8
Build a Kid a Christmas
From the event description:
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Richard England Clubhouse 14 - Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, 4103 Benning Road NE
Admission: Free
Make Gluten-Free Gingerbread Houses
From the event description:
When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Where: Children's National Medical Center - Diabetes Care Complex, 111 Michigan Ave. NW
Admission: $10
Italian Christmas Baking
From the event description:
When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 1-3 p.m.
Where: 974 Palmer Alley NW
Admission: $45
Capitol Christmas Concert
From the event description:
When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Smith Public Trust, 3514 12th St. NE
Admission: Free
