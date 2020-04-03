From a coffee tasting to a Holi celebration, there's plenty to enjoy in Washington this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Coffee tasting

When: Friday, March 6, 2 p.m.

Where: La Colombe Coffee Roasters, 1346 Florida Ave. NW

Admission: Free

Comedy Showcase

When: Friday, March 6, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Taste of Seoul Comedy Club, 2434 18th St. NW

Admission: $10-$20

Red Baraat 'Festival of Colors'

When: Friday, March 6, 8 p.m.

Where: The Hamilton Live, 600 14th St. NW

Admission: $20, standing

'Life in Synchro' documentary screening

When: Saturday, March 7, 12:30-2 p.m.

Where: Carnegie Institution for Science, 1530 P St. NW, Elihu Root Auditorium

Admission: $11-$17

'Rent' singalong

When: Saturday, March 7, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Astro Beer Hall, 1306 G St. NW

Admission: $17.76

