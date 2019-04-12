From an open mic night to a justice roundtable, there's plenty to enjoy in Washington this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

Creating Dashboards and Visualizations with Google Data Studio

From the event description:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 4, noon-1 p.m.

Where: John Vinton Dahlgren Memorial Library, 3900 Reservoir Road NW, #Gm7

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Open Mic Night featuring Rebekah Laur'en

From the event description:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 9-11 p.m.

Where: Busboys and Poets, 450 K St. NW

Admission: $5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Justice Roundtable Quarterly Assembly

From the event description:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: True Reformer Building, 1200 U St. NW

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Youth Mentoring Celebration Reception

From the event description:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 4-6 p.m.

Where: G11 Dirksen Senate Office Building, 50 Constitution Ave. NE

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Panel on Fighting to End Gender-Based Violence in Emergencies

From the event description:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Rayburn House Office Building, 45 Independence Ave. SW, Room 2359

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.