From an open mic night to a justice roundtable, there's plenty to enjoy in Washington this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.
Creating Dashboards and Visualizations with Google Data Studio
When: Wednesday, Dec. 4, noon-1 p.m.
Where: John Vinton Dahlgren Memorial Library, 3900 Reservoir Road NW, #Gm7
Admission: Free
Open Mic Night featuring Rebekah Laur'en
When: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 9-11 p.m.
Where: Busboys and Poets, 450 K St. NW
Admission: $5
Justice Roundtable Quarterly Assembly
When: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Where: True Reformer Building, 1200 U St. NW
Price: Free
Youth Mentoring Celebration Reception
When: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 4-6 p.m.
Where: G11 Dirksen Senate Office Building, 50 Constitution Ave. NE
Price: Free
Panel on Fighting to End Gender-Based Violence in Emergencies
When: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Rayburn House Office Building, 45 Independence Ave. SW, Room 2359
Price: Free
