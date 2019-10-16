From a talk about the history of D.C. music to a cooking class, there's plenty to enjoy in Washington this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.
History of D.C. Music: Go-Go Edition
From the event description:
When: Friday, Oct. 18, 4-5 p.m.
Where: Public Bar Live, 1214 18th St. NW
Admission: Free
DC Weekend Blues Comedy Showcase
From the event description:
When: Friday, Oct. 18, 9-10:30 p.m.
Where: Columbia Station, 2325 18th St. NW
Admission: $10, general admission; $15, guaranteed seating; other ticket options available.
Cooking Class and Wine Tasting
From the event description:
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Gravitas, 1401 Okie St. NE
Admission: $98
Tips and Tricks in Watercolor and Pen and Ink
From the event description:
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 2-5 p.m.
Where: The Arts Walk , 716 Monroe St. NE, Studio 14
Admission: $95
DC Strings Orchestra Concert
From the event description:
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 4-6 p.m.
Where: Salem Baptist Church, 917 N St. NW
Admission: Free, general admission; $15, reserved seating
