WASHINGTON — Craving pizza?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets in Washington, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Il Canale

Topping the list is Il Canale. Located at 1065 31st St. NW in Georgetown, it is the most popular pizza spot in Washington, boasting 4.5 stars out of 2,807 reviews on Yelp.

2. Bacio Pizzeria

Next up is Bloomingdale's Bacio Pizzeria, situated at 81 Seaton Place NW. With 4.5 stars out of 269 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Menomale Pizza Napoletana

Menomale Pizza Napoletana, located at 2711 12th St. NE in Brentwood, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the restaurant and bar 4.5 stars out of 490 reviews.

4. Pi

Pi pizzeria in downtown is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 1,597 Yelp reviews. Head over to 910 F St. NW to see for yourself.

5. 2 Amys Neapolitan Pizzeria

Last but not least, over in Cleveland Park, check out 2 Amys Neapolitan Pizzeria, which has earned four stars out of 1,591 reviews on Yelp. You can find the pizzeria at 3715 Macomb St. NW.

