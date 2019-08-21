In search of a new favorite Mediterranean spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Mediterranean restaurants around Washington, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

Topping the list is Greek Deli & Catering. Located downtown at 1120 19th St. NW, it is the highest-rated low-priced Mediterranean restaurant in Washington, boasting 4.5 stars out of 500 reviews on Yelp.

Among the menu specialties are moussaka, a dish made with lamb, eggplant and tomatoes, a variety of pita sandwiches, spinach pie and a lamb platter. Add a side of orzo and feta or hummus to your meal.

Next up is Columbia Heights' Cava, situated at 3105 14th St. NW. With 4.5 stars out of 235 reviews on Yelp, the chain restaurant has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

Build your own bowl with a base of greens, grains or pita and add dips, spreads and protein. Choose between braised beef or spicy lamb meatballs, and finish with a variety of toppings, including pickled onion, cabbage slaw and cucumbers.

The Greek Spot in the U Street Corridor, is another inexpensive go-to, with four stars out of 409 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2017 11th St. NW to see for yourself.

On offer are vegetarian moussaka, grilled salmon, pita sandwiches and a gyro platter, among other menu options.

Over in Adams Morgan, check out Astor Mediterranean, which has earned four stars out of 310 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the Mediterranean restaurant by heading over to 1829 Columbia Road NW.

The menu offers a lentil salad, gyros and beef souvlaki sandwiches, as well as a variety of kebabs, lamb shank, salmon and Greek salad.

Finally, there's Moby Dick House of Kabob, a Georgetown favorite with four stars out of 304 reviews. Stop by 1070 31st St. NW next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings on a budget.

Hummus, falafel and stuffed grape leaves are among the featured menu items, as well as Mediterranean salads, a variety of kebabs and a beef gyro.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.