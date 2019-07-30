WASHINGTON — Looking for something to do this week? From a Democratic candidates debate watch party to music on the lawn at the National Arboretum, here's a rundown of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

From the event description:

When: Wednesday, July 31, 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: New America, 740 15th St. NW, Suite 900

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

From the event description:

When: Wednesday, July 31, 6-11 p.m.

Where: Barcode, 1101 17th St. NW

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

From the event description:

When: Wednesday, July 31, 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Lot at First and Pierce streets NE, 1150 First St. NE

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

From the event description:

When: Thursday, Aug. 1, 2:45-4 p.m.

Where: Hudson Institute, 1201 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Suite 400

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

From the event description:

When: Thursday, Aug. 1, 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: National Arboretum, 3501 New York Ave. NE

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tic

Parking in DC can be tough, especially during popular events. To find free or cheap parking and to book parking in advance, see this map of DC parking from SpotAngels. And to get there by public transportation, check the Metro website for nearby stations and schedules.

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.