WASHINGTON — There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a networking happy hour to a cooking demonstration, here's a rundown of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

From the event description:

When: Thursday, Aug. 8, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Eighteenth Street Lounge, 1212 18th St. NW

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

From the event description:

When: Thursday, Aug. 8, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: United States National Arboretum, 3501 New York Ave. NE

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

From the event description:

When: Thursday, Aug. 8, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Duffy's Irish Pub, 1016 H St. NE

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

From the event description:

When: Friday, Aug. 9, 1-2 p.m.

Where: National Museum of American History, 1300 Constitution Ave. NW

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets





This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.