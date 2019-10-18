Interested in health and wellness?

From yoga to a guided meditation, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your weekend. Read on for a rundown.

Saturday Morning Yoga

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 9-10 a.m.

Where: The Potter's House, 1658 Columbia Road NW

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Zen Brunch: Holistic Healing & Mental Fitness

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 1-5 p.m.

Where: Kimpton Glover Park Hotel, 2505 Wisconsin Ave. NW

Admission: $55 (Early Bird VIP); $65 (VIP)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Tea and Qi

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 3-5 p.m.

Where: Take Five Meditation, 1803 Connecticut Ave. NW, Floor 2

Admission: $30 (Take Five members only); $35 (Non-Take Five members)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Vibrate Higher

When: Sunday, Oct. 20, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: Don Ciccio & Figli, 1907 Fairview Ave., NE

Admission: $55

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

