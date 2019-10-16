Want to get out and about this week, without breaking the bank? From a story slam to a silent dance party, here are four ideas for what to do in Washington for $20 or less.

Joint Sessions Story Slam to benefit Street Sense Media

When: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Busboys and Poets, 2021 14th St. NW

Admission: $10

DC Weekend Blues Comedy Showcase

When: Friday, Oct. 18, 9-10:30 p.m.

Where: Columbia Station, 2325 18th St. NW

Admission: $10-$20

R&B Night Silent Headphone Dance Party

When: Friday, Oct. 18, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Oct. 19, 2 a.m.

Where: Lucky Strike Washington DC, 701 Seventh St. NW

Admission: $13.50

DC Friday Night Lights Comedy Showcase

When: Friday, Oct. 18, 9-10:30 p.m.

Where: Comedy Club DC, 2327 18th St. NW

Admission: $10-$20

