WASHINGTON — From a cookout day party to a music festival, there's plenty to enjoy in Washington this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Cookout Day Party

When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Barcode, 1101 17th St. NW

Admission: $10

Transgender and non-binary rooftop pool party

When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 7-11 p.m.

Where: VIDA Fitness U Street, 1612 U St. NW

Admission: Free

#JetFest: Cookout in Da Club 3

When: Sunday, Sept. 1, 5-10 p.m.

Where: The Caged Bird, 1723 Connecticut Ave. NW

Admission: Free

Labor Day Weekend Music Festival

When: Sunday, Sept. 1, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Lincoln Theatre, 1215 U St. NW

Admission: Free

