Interested in finding out about the freshest new spots in Dupont Circle? From a vegan fast-food spot to an Italian restaurant, read on for the newest destinations to open their doors in this part of Washington.

1300 Connecticut Ave. NW

HipCityVeg is a vegan cafe which also has a catering service.

The menu options at the vegan fast-food restaurant include a burger of organic, smoked tempeh, 'chicken' nuggets made with organic grains, a curry tofu wrap and a Philly 'steak' with onions and mushrooms. It also offers sweet potato fries and salads.

With a five-star Yelp rating out five reviews, HipCityVeg is making an impression with locals.

Yelper Marley E., who reviewed HipCityVeg on July 29, wrote, 'The 'chicken' sandwich was so good. The texture and flavor were on point. The sweet potato fries were also awesome, and don't get me started on the sauces.'

1301 19th St. NW

Silver Mirror Facial Bar is a day spa and skin care, cosmetics and beauty supply spot.

This new business specializes in facials and also offers chemical peel treatments and dermaplaning.

Silver Mirror Facial Bar's current Yelp rating of five stars out of seven reviews indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Elizabeth P., who reviewed the Silver Mirror Facial Bar on July 31, wrote, 'After she applied the hydrating facial, I was able to completely relax and take a short 10-minute nap. When she removed the peel, I could literally feel how refreshed and hydrated my face felt, and when I looked in the mirror, it confirmed what I felt.'

Silver Mirror Facial Bar is open from 8 a.m.–10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.–6 p.m. on weekends.

1714 Connecticut Ave. NW

Rosemarino D'Italia offers pasta, salads, seafood and more.

The restaurant, which also has a location in Del Ray, Virginia, features homemade pastas. Signature dishes include gnocchi with beef and veal sauce, veal and beef lasagne, pasta with pesto and pasta primavera. It also offers risotto and chicken, veal and shrimp entrees served in a variety of styles.

Rosemarino D'Italia is making a good impression on locals with a current rating of 4.5 stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Jay K., who reviewed Rosemarino D'Italia on July 10, wrote, 'The homemade pasta made everything taste great. The pasta was thin and flavorful.'

Erin R. noted, 'I ordered the shrimp and scallop dish. The shrimps were huge. The pasta was pillowy, and I really liked the creamy sauce.

Rosemarino D'Italia Dupont is open from 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.–1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.

