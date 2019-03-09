WASHINGTON — From a panel discussion about the crisis in higher education to art exhibits, there's plenty to do in Washington this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas to fill your calendar.

'Geometric Conversations' artwork

From the event description:

When: Wednesday, Sept. 4, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Embassy of Argentina, 1600 New Hampshire Ave. NW

Admission: Free

Higher Ed at a Crossroads: What Role Does the Media Play in the Crisis?

From the event description:

When: Thursday, Sept. 5, 9-10 a.m.

Where: National Press Club, 529 14th St., NW, Floor 13

Admission: Free

'The Human Condition' exhibition opening

From the event description:

When: Thursday, Sept. 5, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Latela Art Gallery, 716 Monroe St. NE, Studio #27

Admission: Free

