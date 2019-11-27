Wondering what buildings are coming down or going up in Washington? Local building permit data can shine a light on what's under construction near you.

In the past week, the city issued 153 building permits, according to data from BuildZoom, a platform that helps homeowners and businesses with new construction and remodels.

None of those permits were for new construction, two were for demolition projects and the remainder were for repairs and renovations.

Read on for a selection of the most noteworthy new permits.

Residential Permits

Demolitions, Renovations and Repairs

Applicant Wash Gas & Light Co. received a permit for repair/renovation of a structure at 600 Fourth St. SW .

The permit defines the work as: 'Install 255 foot of proposed main and new gas service line.'

The permit defines the work as: 'Replace the old gas service with a new gas service and tie new service into the gas main in the roadway.'

The work is described as: 'New wood stairs to front porch and concrete slab from sidewalk to stairs.'

The work is described as: 'Make necessary excavation to connect 699 14th St. NW with underground service by building 221 feet of main line service conduit and miscellaneous equipment from an existing manhole, install one new manhole, also install two new vaults in alleyway.'

The permit defines the work as: 'Remove existing apron, install new apron. Tree removal behind sidewalk. Remove and replace existing leadwalk with steps. Install fencing along 29th. Infill retaining wall and new retaining wall along driveway.'

The work is described as: 'Leadwalk from sidewalk to main entry. (One) bike rack at leadwalk near main entry. (Two) window wells with/ guardrail. Demolition of concrete in public space to be replaced with grass / landscaped area. New 42' open design fence at perimeter of landscaped area.'

The work is described as: 'New granite curb with brick gutter, concrete sidewalk, brick sidewalk, cobblestone pavers, special granite paver along F Street NW entrance, mill and overlay, driveway repair, new concrete curb between sidewalk and landscaped area, new stairs, new ramp on 19th Street to building entrance, new streetlight installation and existing streetlight relocation.'

