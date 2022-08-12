'Claus for celebration' | Here is where you can find Santa across the DMV

WASHINGTON — Trying to make santamental Christmas memories this holiday season? Well, it is not too late to catch jolly old Saint Nick flying across the DMV ready to spread cheer.
Whether you have been naughty or nice this year, here is your chance to get some face-time with Mr. Claus to share your Christmas wish list and even take a snapshot with him.
I'm Claus-itive this will be a holiday season to remember with opportunities to brunch, skate, or just take a selfie with red-suited Father Christmas. WUSA9 has made the holiday venture of spotting Santa Claus a little easier with this compiled list of locations you can find him across the area.
D.C.
- Enchant DC
- Location: Nationals Park at 1500 South Capitol Street Southeast
- Time: Open daily with times varying
- Cost: Tickets start at $32 for adults and $23 for children. Night Owl tickets are $25. (There are also ticket specials.)
- Metropolitan Police Department's Special Liaison Branch Office
- Location: 801 Shepherd Street Northwest
- Time: Dec. 17 from 1:30-4:30 p.m.
- 2022 Children's Holiday Party & Toy Drive
- Location: National Press Club at 529 14th Street Northwest on the 13th Floor
- Time: Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Cost: $15
- Selfies with Black Santa (D.C. Edition)
- Location: Nubian Hueman at 1231 Good Hope Road Southeast
- Time: Dec. 18 from 1-5 p.m.
- Cost: Starting at $0 when using your own phone
- Ugly Sweater Christmas Holiday Party at Throw Social DC (Photo with Bad Santa)
- Location: 1401 Okie Street Northeast STE #102
- Time: Starting on Dec. 17 at 12 p.m. until Dec. 18 at 2 a.m.
- Cost: $10 cover charge
- Boozy Brunch with Santa
- Location: Figleaf Bar & Lounge at 1155 14th Street Northwest
- Time: Dec. 17-18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Cost: Free, reservations can be made here
- Christmas Day Brunch Pancakes and Pajamas with Santa
- Location: Fairmont Washington D.C., Georgetown at 2401 M Street Northwest
- Time: Dec. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Cost: Buffet brunch tickets cost $59 for children 5-12, $159 for adults, and children under 5 are free
Maryland
- Zoo Lights
- Location: The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore on 1 Safari Pl.
- Time: Every Saturday until Dec. 31 from 5-8 p.m.
- Cost: $30 general admission
- Capital Wheel at National Harbor
- Location: 165 Waterfront Street in Oxon Hill
- Time: Dec. 17-18 from 2-4 p.m.
- Cost: Starting at $20
- National Capital Trolley Museum
- Location: 1313 Bonifant Road in Colesville
- Time: Dec. 17-18 from 11:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. through ticketed timeslots
- Cost: $10 full fare, $8 reduced fare for seniors (65+) and children ages 2-18, and children under age 2 are free.
- Westfield Montgomery Mall
- Location: 7101 Democracy Boulevard in Bethesda
- Time: Daily until Dec. 24 by appointment
- Cost: Starting at $39.99
- Photos with Santa at Gaylord National
- Location: 201 Waterfront Street in Oxon Hill
- Time: Daily until Dec. 24 by appointment
- Cost: Starting at $38
- Breakfast with Santa
- Location: Keller Williams Preferred Properties at 1441 McCormick Drive, Suite 1020 in Largo
- Time: Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Cost: Free with reservation (while supplies last)
- Skate (and photos) with Santa
- Location: Capital Clubhouse at 3033 Waldorf Market Place in Waldorf
- Time: Dec. 16 from 8-9:50 p.m.
- Cost: $20 to skate with Santa
Virginia
- Breakfast with Santa at Ada's on the River
- Location: 3 Pioneer Mill Way in Alexandria
- Time: Dec. 17-18 and Dec. 22-24 from 8-10 a.m.
- Cost: Children tickets are $41, adult tickets are $65, and babies are free
- Breakfast with Santa at Theismann's Restaurant
- Location: 1800 Diagonal Road in Alexandria
- Time: Dec. 17-18 and Dec. 22-24 from 8-10 a.m.
- Cost: Children tickets are $29.50, adult tickets are $53, and babies are free
- Photo Opportunity with Santa Claus
- Location: Cricket Wireless at 22360 South Sterling Boulevard #106 in Sterling
- Time: Dec. 18 from 3-5 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- 2022 Salamander Resort Santa Experience
- Location: Salamander Resort & Spa at 500 North Pendleton Street Middleburg
- Time: Dec. 16 at varying times by ticket purchase
- Cost: Starting at $250
- Meet and Greet Santa Claus
- Location: Bertie H. Bowman Building | U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union at 1310 Braddock Place in Alexandria
- Time: Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- Sundaes with Santa
- Location: Baskin-Robbins at 13801 Heathcote Boulevard in Gainesville
- Time: Scheduled slot times after at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 and 5 p.m. on Dec. 21
- Cost: Starting at $17
- Photos with Santa
- Location: Fair Oaks Mall at 11750 Fair Oaks Mall in Fairfax
- Time: Daily until Dec. 24 with varying times (Reservations are recommended for the 15-minute time blocks but walk-ins welcomed)
- Cost: Starting at $39.99
The extensive list of events includes 21 different ways you can bump into Kris Kringle, seven each in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, but these are not the only way you can spot him. Most local malls also offer Santa Hours to offer up time during holiday shopping to drop off Christmas lists and take a photo with the North Pole celebrity.
Honorable Mention: Kings Dominion, located at 16000 Theme Park Way in Doswell, is having its annual WinterFest which includes not only an opportunity for a photo op with the jolly red giant but you can see him in a parade. Mrs. Claus also makes an appearance at the theme park, decorating cookies with visitors. Tickets start at $32.99.
