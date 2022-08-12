'Claus for celebration' | Here is where you can find Santa across the DMV

Ho-ho-hoping to see Old Saint Nick this year? Well you are in luck, he can be spotted at multiple locations across the DMV.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Trying to make santamental Christmas memories this holiday season? Well, it is not too late to catch jolly old Saint Nick flying across the DMV ready to spread cheer.

Whether you have been naughty or nice this year, here is your chance to get some face-time with Mr. Claus to share your Christmas wish list and even take a snapshot with him.

I'm Claus-itive this will be a holiday season to remember with opportunities to brunch, skate, or just take a selfie with red-suited Father Christmas. WUSA9 has made the holiday venture of spotting Santa Claus a little easier with this compiled list of locations you can find him across the area.

D.C.

Our Deaf and Hard of Hearing Unit will be hosting Santa Claus on December 17th! Santa is proficient in American Sign Language, and is looking forward meeting our young DC residents! 👍 pic.twitter.com/AEP0vHk6sU — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) December 11, 2022

Maryland

Zoo Lights Location: The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore on 1 Safari Pl. Time: Every Saturday until Dec. 31 from 5-8 p.m. Cost: $30 general admission



Looking for something festive to brighten up your evening? Join us for Zoo Lights presented by Chase, shining through January 1st!

Tickets: https://t.co/88L5xzm9o7 ❄️ pic.twitter.com/DzeBpA5w4J — Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) December 4, 2022

Virginia

Breakfast with Santa at Ada's on the River Location: 3 Pioneer Mill Way in Alexandria Time: Dec. 17-18 and Dec. 22-24 from 8-10 a.m. Cost: Children tickets are $41, adult tickets are $65, and babies are free

Breakfast with Santa at Theismann's Restaurant Location: 1800 Diagonal Road in Alexandria Time: Dec. 17-18 and Dec. 22-24 from 8-10 a.m. Cost: Children tickets are $29.50, adult tickets are $53, and babies are free

Photo Opportunity with Santa Claus Location: Cricket Wireless at 22360 South Sterling Boulevard #106 in Sterling Time: Dec. 18 from 3-5 p.m. Cost: Free

2022 Salamander Resort Santa Experience Location: Salamander Resort & Spa at 500 North Pendleton Street Middleburg Time: Dec. 16 at varying times by ticket purchase Cost: Starting at $250



Meet and Greet Santa Claus Location: Bertie H. Bowman Building | U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union at 1310 Braddock Place in Alexandria Time: Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost: Free

Sundaes with Santa Location: Baskin-Robbins at 13801 Heathcote Boulevard in Gainesville Time: Scheduled slot times after at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 and 5 p.m. on Dec. 21 Cost: Starting at $17

Photos with Santa Location: Fair Oaks Mall at 11750 Fair Oaks Mall in Fairfax Time: Daily until Dec. 24 with varying times (Reservations are recommended for the 15-minute time blocks but walk-ins welcomed) Cost: Starting at $39.99



The extensive list of events includes 21 different ways you can bump into Kris Kringle, seven each in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, but these are not the only way you can spot him. Most local malls also offer Santa Hours to offer up time during holiday shopping to drop off Christmas lists and take a photo with the North Pole celebrity.