Holidays

'Claus for celebration' | Here is where you can find Santa across the DMV

Ho-ho-hoping to see Old Saint Nick this year? Well you are in luck, he can be spotted at multiple locations across the DMV.

WASHINGTON — Trying to make santamental Christmas memories this holiday season? Well, it is not too late to catch jolly old Saint Nick flying across the DMV ready to spread cheer.

Whether you have been naughty or nice this year, here is your chance to get some face-time with Mr. Claus to share your Christmas wish list and even take a snapshot with him. 

I'm Claus-itive this will be a holiday season to remember with opportunities to brunch, skate, or just take a selfie with red-suited Father Christmas. WUSA9 has made the holiday venture of spotting Santa Claus a little easier with this compiled list of locations you can find him across the area.

D.C.

Maryland

  • Zoo Lights
    • Location: The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore on 1 Safari Pl.
    • Time: Every Saturday until Dec. 31 from 5-8 p.m.
    • Cost: $30 general admission

Virginia

  • Meet and Greet Santa Claus
    • Location: Bertie H. Bowman Building | U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union at 1310 Braddock Place in Alexandria 
    • Time: Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • Cost: Free
  • Sundaes with Santa
    • Location: Baskin-Robbins at 13801 Heathcote Boulevard in Gainesville 
    • Time: Scheduled slot times after at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 and 5 p.m. on Dec. 21
    • Cost: Starting at $17
  • Photos with Santa

The extensive list of events includes 21 different ways you can bump into Kris Kringle, seven each in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, but these are not the only way you can spot him. Most local malls also offer Santa Hours to offer up time during holiday shopping to drop off Christmas lists and take a photo with the North Pole celebrity.

Honorable Mention: Kings Dominion, located at 16000 Theme Park Way in Doswell, is having its annual WinterFest which includes not only an opportunity for a photo op with the jolly red giant but you can see him in a parade. Mrs. Claus also makes an appearance at the theme park, decorating cookies with visitors. Tickets start at $32.99.

