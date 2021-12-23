WFT hosts 10,000 toy giveaway at FedExField with Tanya Snyder, Team alums

The surprise event for local kids in the region is the grand finale of the Washington Football Team's Season of Giving Initiative.

GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — 'Tis the season for events highlighting good deeds, meals and toys distributed to families in need. But never quite at the scale of an entire pro football stadium. The Washington Football Team changed that Thursday when they held a massive toy giveaway for local kids that took over FedExField.

Over 10,000 toys and games were distributed to 5,000 children from the region after the team partnered with community groups to identify families in need who would benefit from extra presents under the tree. Kids selected from an array of gifts that included tablets, science kits, Play-Doh, and of course, plenty of WFT swag such as jerseys and hats.

Neither team benches nor playoff spots were on the list of presents available.

The event hosted by the team and WFT co-CEO and co-Owner Tanya Snyder featured over 20 WFT alumni, including Fred Smoot and Jordan Reed. Radio commentator and former WFT player Doc Walker participated in team giveaways and took photos with families.

With the team on the field dealing with a COVID outbreak and back-to-back losses to divisional opponents, the neighborhood got a much-needed dose of holiday spirit and young fans still have plenty to cheer for this weekend.