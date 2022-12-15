Volunteers needed across the DMV this holiday season

We’re big believers in self-care, but we also know the importance of giving back.

WASHINGTON — Get in the true holiday spirit this year by giving back.

Volunteers are needed across the DMV at various nonprofits and community-based organizations ahead of the holidays.

As Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, What are you doing for others?”

Bread for the City

Bread for the City helps provide low-income residents in the District with clothing, medical care, and legal and social services.

Sign up for a shift here to sort donated clothing, distribute food or make a donation.

Food and Friends

"Delivering hope, one meal at a time."

Food and Friends is a community-based organization in D.C. that delivers groceries and prepared meals to people in need across the DMV free-of-charge, including those living with cancer, HIV/AIDS and other serious illnesses.

The medically tailored meals are created by dieticians and professional chefs within the organization.

Click here to register as a volunteer.

SOME (So Others Might Eat)

"No effort's too small."

SOME is working to break the cycle of poverty and homelessness by offering care to those struggling in the D.C. area. The organization helps clients with their immediate and long-term needs by focusing on five key areas: Housing, Emergency and Social Services, Healthcare, Education and Workforce Development, and Advocacy.

SOME is collecting food, clothing, hygiene items, and household items to donate to those in need here.

A Wider Circle

"This holiday season, give joy!"

The nonprofit, A Wider Circle, is working to end poverty for good.

As the holidays approach, organization officials say that this time of year often presents a real challenge for families who have difficulty allocating time and money to celebrate. In order to help these families, officials encourage supporting A Wider Circle's Good Karma Holiday Program.

Get some friends together to sponsor a whole family, make a one-time donation to the Holiday Fund, or purchase gifts to be donated to children in the D.C. area. Or you can drop off new, unwrapped gifts at the nonprofit’s Center for Community Service in Silver Spring. Families visiting the center will receive toys at the center throughout the month.

Click here to get involved.

Thrive DC

"At the heart of a new start."

Thrive DC is working to prevent and end homelessness. The organization not only helps feed those in need in the D.C. area but helps with unemployment, reentry opportunities, victims of violence and substance abuse. Although Thrive DC does not have a specific holiday program, they regularly need toiletry items, socks, menstruation products, backpacks and winter accessories as well as donations.

Click here for volunteer opportunities.

Humane Rescue Alliance

The Humane Rescue Alliance is dedicated to ensuring the safety and welfare of all animals in addition to bringing people and animals together.

The animal shelter in D.C. has a special year-end match opportunity: through Midnight on New Year's Eve, donations will be doubled.

There will also be pet food drives and pop-up adoption events through December.

Click here to become a volunteer.

Kids In Need During The Holidays (KINDH)

"Between batches of holiday cookies and crossing items off your gift list, slip in a few hours for a volunteer project this holiday season."

KINDH helps put presents under the tree for underprivileged children, whose families don't have enough resources to have gifts for the holidays. The nonprofit serves low-income families during the holiday season in Montgomery County in Maryland and Fairfax, Prince William and Loudoun Counties in Virginia.

You can sign up here to buy, wrap, and deliver gifts for children, or you can donate money online here.

Making Home Possible

MHP is a nonprofit dedicated to making home possible. It provides more than 2,600 quality affordable homes in Montgomery County and neighboring communities.

This year, MHP is holding a toy drive for children in Wheaton as well as accepting donations for the holidays.

It is also holding a fundraiser for families affected by the Gaithersburg apartment explosion that occurred in November.

N Street Village

By volunteering at N Street Village, you play a role in improving the lives of women experiencing homelessness in D.C.

Click here to volunteer or make a donation.