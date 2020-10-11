LIST: Deals, freebies for Veterans Day 2020 across the DMV

Many restaurants and businesses are observing the holiday tradition by offering discounts and free food to veterans and active-duty service members.

WASHINGTON — The COVID-19 pandemic may have life looking a little different in 2020, but we will still celebrate the service and sacrifice of our great veterans on Veterans Day this Wednesday.

Many restaurants and businesses observe the holiday tradition by offering discounts and free food to veterans and active-duty service members.

Here's a list of some of the deals this year:



(Note: You may be asked to present a military ID. Offers valid at participating locations. You may want to call ahead to make sure the deal is being offered at your location)

Food

Participating Applebee's will offer a free meal to veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day.

Buffalo Wild Wings will serve a free order of boneless wings and fries to veterans and active-duty military who dine in on Veterans Day.

Chili's is offering a free meal from a special menu for veterans and active personnel.

For Military Family Appreciation Month, Cracker Barrel will offer in-store specials on Veterans Day for military veterans and promotions throughout November to support military families in partnership with Operation Homefront. On Nov. 11, veterans can receive a free slice of Double Fudge Coca-Cola Cake with their meal.

On Nov. 11, veterans can stop in-store at their local participating Dickey’s Barbecue Pit for a free Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich. To redeem, guests must present a military ID or valid proof of service.

At Famous Dave's, former and current military personnel will receive a free two meat combo, dine-in or to-go, on Nov. 11.

Golden Corral will hand out a free meal and beverage card between Nov. 1-30 to active duty military and veterans, while supplies last. Military personnel can then redeem their card once for lunch or dinner Monday through Friday from Nov. 1 to May 31.

Little Caesars is offering all United States Armed Forces veterans and active military a free HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo at participating stores nationwide this Veterans Day.

Veterans can choose from O’Charley’s “Veterans Thank You Menu” all day on November 11 simply by showing their military IDs. Restaurant participation may vary by location. O’Charley’s also offers a military discount of 10 percent off all year long.

All active-duty and retired military veterans get a free breakfast at Pilot Flying J stores including a coffee, Monday through Sunday, Nov. 9-15. The offer is available via the app.

Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert from a special menu to veterans, active-duty military and reservists with a valid military ID on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Red Robin is offering a free Tavern burger & fries from Nov. 12-30 to all Military Royalty Members. You can register for the loyalty program here.

Sheetz announced Monday it will commemorate Veterans Day by offering a special deal to all veterans and active-duty military members. Throughout the day, veterans and active-duty military members are entitled to a free half turkey sub and a regular-sized fountain drink, along with a free car wash, the convenience store company said.

Retired and current military members get a free tall brewed coffee at Starbucks on Veterans Day.

Participating Texas Roadhouse locations will hand out vouchers for a free meal to all Veterans and Active Duty military from 11 am to 2 pm on Veterans Day. Vouchers will be distributed in the parking lots at Texas Roadhouse locations.

Deals

Office Depot/Office Max

Veterans, active-duty military, retirees, reservists and their dependents get 25% off eligible purchases in stores when they present valid military ID or military dependent ID.

This offer runs Nov. 11 to Nov. 13. Some items are excluded, including gift cards, appliances, certain consumer electronics, certain brands and other restricted items.

Sport Clips

Some locations will offer free haircuts to veterans and active-duty service members and will donate $1 for every haircut provided that day to the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ Help a Hero Scholarship fund.