WASHINGTON — Halloween is right around the corner, and it's almost time for everyone's favorite tradition: trick-or-treating.

Here are a list of available recommended hours and events for Halloween in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

(We will continue to update this list as more information becomes available)

Washington D.C.

There aren't official hours for trick-or-treating in D.C., but the generally recommended times by authorities are between 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Virginia

Alexandria: There aren't any recommended trick-or-treating hours, but here is a list of Halloween events in the area.

Prince William County: trick-or-treat hours are between 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m

Fairfax: There are no set hours, but trick-or-treating is available at these city buildings from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Trick or treating available at city buildings from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City Hall- 10455 Armstrong Street

Fairfax Museum and Visitor Center- 10209 Main Street

Sherwood Center- 3740 Old Lee Highway

Green Acres Center- 4401 Sideburn Road

Trunk or Treat in the circular driveway in front of City Hall from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Arlington: There are no recommended hours, but children are invited to trick or treat at participating local businesses from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Maryland

Frederick: Trick-or-treat hours are between 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Greensboro: Trick-or-treat hours are between 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Hagerstown: Trick-or-treat hours are between 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Rockville: Trick-or-treat hours are between 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Bowie: Trick-or-treat hours are between 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Laurel: Trick-or-treat hours are between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m

Safety Tips

Officials urge parents and trick or treaters to watch out for cars when crossing the road at night. It is suggested to carry a flashlight and check all treats carefully. Authorities warning parents of drug-infused candy and ask that they examine their child's candy before they eat it.

Officials ask anyone who is on the roads on Halloween night to drive carefully and to watch out for children in costumes.

Police suggest parents choose costumes that use light-colored materials that do not have long fabric trailing. Also, be sure to choose material that will not easily catch on fire.

Police ask children to stay away from pets that may become frightened and avoid toy weapons.

Need Costume Ideas?

