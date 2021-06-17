LIST: What's open, what's closed across DC this Juneteenth

Emergency services, DMV centers and vaccination sites will remain open, but most federal and local agencies will honor Juneteenth by closing for business on Friday.

WASHINGTON — With the recent announcement that most federal and local agencies will be closed tomorrow in observance of the newest federal holiday, Juneteenth, you may be wondering what business will look like on Friday.

Here's a snapshot of what to expect from different government agencies and services on Friday, June 18:

What's Remaining Open

DC Department of Public Works- (DPW): Trash and recycling pick-up service will continue as planned, but Fort Totten's transfer station will only be available to private haulers. Parking enforcement will also be suspended except for streetcar and baseball enforcement.

Walk-up COVID-19 vaccination sites: All sites will remain across D.C.



Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center: Services will remain operational.

Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV): To honor scheduled appointments, all DMV locations will remain open.

Access to emergency shelter: All low-barrier shelters will remain open Families and individuals seeking access to homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 or 311 at any time of the day or night.

In observation of the Juneteenth holiday, DPW will suspend parking enforcement except for the Streetcar & baseball enforcement.



Drop-in centers for residents experiencing homelessness: Both Downtown Day Services Center (The Center) and Zoe's Doors will remain open on a first-come-first-serve basis. Visit this website for drop-in hours.

Metro: Normal weekday services will be provided on all train and bus routes.

What's Closed on Juneteenth

All DC Public Schools will be closed on Friday, June 18 and no in-person or virtual instruction will take place. The operating status of DC public charter schools will be posted on dcpcsb.org. Families should check with their schools about the impact of any scheduled events for Friday, June 18. Graduation ceremonies scheduled for Saturday, June 19, will be held as planned.

The District’s COVID-19 public testing sites and the call center will be closed on Friday, June 18. To learn more about free testing sites across the District, visit coronavirus.dc.gov/testing.

The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center will be closed on Friday, June 18. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.

Meal distribution sites at the following DC Public Schools will be open on Friday, June 18, distributing 3 meal kits from 10 am – 1 pm:

Cardozo EC

Columbia Heights EC

Powell ES

Truesdell ES

Wheatley EC

Eastern HS

Ron Brown HS

Kelly Miller MS

Anacostia HS

Ballou HS

All meal sites will resume normal operations on Monday, June 21. Deliveries through the homebound COVID-19 program will be paused on Friday, June 18.

The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Friday, June 18.

DC Public Library (DCPL) neighborhood locations and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library will be closed Friday, June 18. The Library will be available online. The Library will reopen Saturday, June 19. For more information on available Library programs, visit dclibrary.org or download the Library’s app.

DPR recreation and aquatic centers will be closed on Friday, June 18.

The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed on Friday, June 18.

The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street, NE) will be closed on Friday, June 18.

CONSTRUCTION:

The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA) does not normally permit construction on District Government holidays; however, given the late notice, permitted construction during the standard hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. will be allowed on June 18.

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way – this includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume on June 19 during permitted work hours.

LANE RESTRICTIONS:

DDOT will not execute any rush hour reversible lane operations in the following corridors:

Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road, NW

Rock Creek Parkway (controlled by the National Park Service)

Ongoing lane restrictions during the public health emergency remain in effect:

Rush hour parking restrictions are suspended.

Rush hour reversible lanes operations on Connecticut Avenue and 16th Street, NW are suspended.

PARKING ENFORCEMENT:

Parking restrictions along the DC Streetcar route and baseball parking enforcement will be in effect.

All other parking enforcement will be suspended.

DC Streetcar and DC Circulator are operating on their normal schedule.