Everything you need to know to prepare for the 4th of July

We're here to help you prepare for anything you may need to take care of so that you can celebrate America's birthday stress-free.

WASHINGTON — We are just hours away from celebrating Independence Day and just like any holiday, along with the fun comes the planning.

You may have those cookout groceries grabbed but have you thought about where you'll have the best view of those Fourth of July fireworks? Have you looked at road closures that may cause you to get to your destination only to find out the finale has just finished? What about pets? Do you have a plan in place to make sure your furry friend doesn't run away after being startled by all the loud noises?

LIST: Road closures for Fourth of July in DC

As the nation's capital kicks off Fourth of July celebration events across D.C., traffic delays and road closures are expected.

To help your commute move a little more seamlessly, WUSA9 has compiled a list of street closures travelers should take into consideration before hitting the road to enjoy the busy Tuesday.

With a multitude of events on the National Mall and across downtown, many streets are expected to experience a significant impact.

Where to watch the Fourth of July Fireworks in DC

Pro Tip: Start the fourth with a bang by heading to the National Mall early to claim your viewing spot.

The annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration on the National Mall is expected to be bigger and better than ever this year, says the National Park Service.

As the most popular place to watch the fireworks display in the District, attendees are encouraged to arrive early in order to scope out a spot.

The display will be held on Tuesday starting at 9:09 p.m. and will be launched from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Clearest view of DC's fireworks is on Potomac River

Fourth of July fireworks on the National Mall are a D.C. tradition, and finding the perfect spot to watch them is always a challenge.

In recent years, catching the show from a boat has proven to be a popular way to partake in the celebration and skip the crowds.

The captains of S&S Charters were busy getting ready Sunday morning for a crowded night on the Potomac River ahead of the nation’s fireworks show.

"She is a gorgeous vessel, we love her," Captain Shane Ollivierre said of his Black Diamon Edition cruiser yacht. "She's got a real low profile, she handles really well, and our guests really love her as well."

What are the fireworks laws around the DMV? | VERIFY

All parts of the Washington D.C. metro area restrict fireworks, but some places have tighter laws than others, and some ban fireworks outright.

Lots of people are loading up on fireworks as we get closer to July 4th. That means many people are bracing for the nuisance of the noise or preparing to soothe anxious pets.

How to take the Metro for free...on the Fourth of July

The D.C. Metro system will be offering free service to and from Fourth of July festivities on Tuesday for a stress and fare-free holiday.

Beginning at 5 p.m. until the system closes, Metrorail, Metrobus and MetroAccess will be free to ride, with frequent service to the National Mall and other celebrations across the region.

How to make fireworks a little less scary for your pet

Fireworks are loud, bright and scary to pets. The noise can startle and confuse your four-legged friend to the extent of giving them the urge to run away from the noise.

1. Leave your pet at home. Crowded and loud places can urge your pet to seek shelter in a safe place. This could result in the pet getting lost or injured.

2. Keep the windows and shades closed inside your home.

3. Turn on the TV or play calming music for your pet. This will help calm and soothe your pet in a stressful situation.

4. Make sure your pet has on an ID collar with updated contact information. If your pet gets scared and tries to flee, you want to make sure it is easy to find your pet.

5. Secure doors and windows. Make sure your pet can't open any door or jump through any windows.

6. If your pet has anxiety, contact your vet for any medication that may help.

Performer Line-up: The Capitol Fourth Concert 2023 on July 4

If you are looking for an amazing musical line-up in addition to some fantastic fireworks, make sure to spend America's birthday at the Capitol Fourth, America's National Independence Day party.