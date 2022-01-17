Getting to know the man behind the holiday: Facts about the life, legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

“Held on August 28 and attended by some 200,000 to 300,000 participants, the event is widely regarded as a watershed moment in the history of the American civil rights movement and a factor in the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964,” according to History.com.

It was on that day that the icon delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech while standing on the steps on the Lincoln Memorial.

He was named “Man of the Year” by TIME magazine and in 1964 and also the youngest person ever awarded the Nobel Peace Prize that year.

Michigan Democratic Rep. John Conyers introduced the first bill for a King holiday in 1968, four days after the civil rights leader was assassinated. But, the effort languished for years.

On Nov. 2, 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed into law HR3706, the final King holiday bill. Beginning in 1986, Martin Luther King Day — the first federal holiday honoring an African American — would be observed on the third Monday in January.

In 1994, President Bill Clinton signed a law designating it a National Day of Service. By 2000, all 50 states recognized it as well.



In 1996, Congress authorized Martin Luther King, Jr.’s fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha, to establish a memorial to him in Washington, D.C.

After an interview and an examination of his work in China, Master Lei Yixin became the official sculptor in 2007.

The memorial’s official dedication date is August 28, 2011, the 48th anniversary of the March on Washington.