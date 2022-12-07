Here's where you can shop for Christmas trees across the DMV

Many of the locations offer more than trees and tradition but hot cocoa, wreaths, and even a visit from jolly ole Santa Claus.

WASHINGTON — With Christmas just around the corner, it is time to pull out those holiday decorations which includes the illustrious staple known as the Christmas tree. For some people, this might mean an artificial tree but for others this could be an uniquely yours real tree.

Whether you are looking for a Charlie Brown special tree or a White House original, you will be in the holiday spirit singing 'O Christmas Tree' as you leave a specialty farm with your new find.

Across the DMV, there are multiple locations to shop for the perfect holiday season staple for you and WUSA9 is here to help with a compiled list.

D.C.

The Giving Tree Project - Christmas Tree Lot Location: Wunder Garten in NoMa at 1101 First Street Northeast Time: Monday through Friday from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 12-7 p.m.

Dan and Bryan Christmas Trees Location: 3810 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest Time: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friends of the National Arboretum (FONA)'s Winter Festival Location: U.S. National Arboretum — New York Avenue Parking Lot at 3501 New York Avenue Northeast Time: Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Virginia

Optimist Club of Arlington VA Annual Christmas Tree Sale Location: The Knights of Columbus at 5115 Little Falls Road in Arlington Time: Monday through Thursday from 2-8 p.m., Friday from 12-8 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (until sold out)

Almost Heavenly Christmas Trees Location: Trinity United Methodist Church at 2911 Cameron Mills Road in

Alexandria Time: Friday, Dec. 9 from 12-8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 11 from 12-6 p.m.

Christmas Tree Market at Haymarket Farm Location: Burnside Farms at 4905 James Madison Highway in Haymarket Time: Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Loudoun Nursery Location: 16457 Short Hill Road in Purcellville Time: Saturday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until Dec. 18

Joe's Trees Location: 5110 Cumberland Gap Road in Newport Time: Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Maryland

Dan and Bryan Christmas Trees Location: 4600 Davidson Drive in Chevy Chase Time: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friendship Trees & Christmas Shop Location: 6950 Old Solomons Island Road in Friendship Time: Monday through Friday from 1-4:30 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Butler's Orchard Location: 22222 Davis Mill Road in Germantown Cut Your Own Trees (Reservation required) Time: Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pre-Cut Trees Time: Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Naughty Pine Nursery Location: 18200 Elmer School Road in Dickerson Time: Saturday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Dec. 18

Wolfe's Pine Valley Farms Location: 1150 Fannie Dorsey Road in Sykesville Time: Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gaver Farm Location: 5501 Detrick Road in Mt. Airy Time: Sunday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Dec. 18



Christmas trees are not the only thing offered at many of these locations. Some of the listed spots also provide people with entertainment like a visit from Santa Claus, winter treats like hot cocoa, or even holiday décor options such as garland and wreaths.











