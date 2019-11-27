CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Whether you need that last-minute side dish or a do-over turkey, it's entirely possible you might need to make a quick trip to the grocery store on Thanksgiving Day. So what will be open in the Charlotte area?

All Publix stores and pharmacies will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. They resume regular hours on Friday, November 29.

Trader Joe's stores will also be closed on November 28 for Thanksgiving. The store has not yet announced if regular hours resume on November 29.

ALDI stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day, as they do for several other holidays including New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, and Christmas Day.

Food Lion stores are expected to be open on Thanksgiving, but no official announcement has been made. You can check your local stores' hours here.

Whole Foods stores, for the most part, should be open on Thanksgiving Day, but they do typically close early so employees can eat Thanksgiving dinner with loved ones. It appears that Charlotte-area Whole Foods stores are open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Check your local store’s holiday hours here.

If you need to head to Target, you won't be able to do that until later in the day. Target stores open at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day until 1 a.m. Friday. The stores will then reopen at 7 a.m. Friday morning for Black Friday.

Earth Fare stores do observe Thanksgiving, but each store decides whether they adjust or close altogether. To find out if your local Earth Fare store is open when you need it to be, call 1-828-281-4800.

Harris Teeter locations are expected to be open on Thanksgiving Day but may be operating on holiday schedules. Harris Teeter's store locator can be found here.

Fresh Market stores will be open from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

