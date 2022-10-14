Here's how to get a free $15 Lyft ride during Halloween weekend

The Washington Regional Alcohol Program's SoberRide initiative wants you to get home safe during Halloween weekend.

WASHINGTON — The only thing scarier than the ghouls and goblins of Halloween weekend is the real life fear of a drunk driver.

Avoid putting yourself in that situation with the Washington Regional Alcohol Program's SoberRide initiative.

Between 4 p.m. Saturday, October 29 and 4 a.m. Sunday, October, 30, Lyft riders 21 and over in the D.C. area will be able to receive one ride -- up to $15 -- while supplies last.

Visit soberride.com for the free ride code. Then, enter the code in the app's "Payment" tab under the "Add Lyft Pass" option.

WRAP, a non-profit founded in 1982, works to prevent drunk driving and underage drinking the D.C. area.

The SoberRide program has provided tens of thousands of free rides for more than three decades across a multitude of holidays, including Cinco de Mayo.

The free rides apply to Lyft's D.C. coverage area.