Here is where to see holiday lights across the DMV

WASHINGTON — It's the most beautiful time of the year... to put on a sweater and take a stroll through the holiday lights. All across the DMV, you can find the night being set alight by twinkling lights and neon signs.
Whether you like to see candy canes and mistletoes lit or a monumental Christmas tree glistening - there is somewhere to your liking for you to visit.
Ready to shine through the city? Well, WUSA9 has made it easier for you to plan your next holiday outing with ease with this compiled list of options. So... lighten up, it is time to head out the door for your next adventure.
D.C.
- Light Yards
- Location: The Yards Park at 355 Water Street in Southeast D.C.
- Time: Daily from 5-10 p.m. until Jan. 2
- Cost: Free
- Enchant DC
- Location: Nationals Park at 1500 South Capitol Street Southeast
- Time: Open daily with times varying
- Cost: Tickets start at $32 for adults and $23 for children. Night Owl tickets are $25. (There are also ticket specials.)
- Zoolights
- Location: Smithsonian National Zoological Park at 3001 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
- Time: Daily from 5-9 p.m. until Dec. 30
- Cost: Free but requires a special entry pass separate from a daily Zoo pass
- National Menorah 2022
- Location: The Ellipse
- Time: Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3:15-5:45 p.m.
- Cost: Free (ticketed)
- National Christmas Tree
- Location: The President's Park at 1450 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest
- Time: Daily from sunset until 10 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday
- Cost: Free
Virginia
- Winterfest at King's Dominion
- Location: 16000 Theme Park Way in Doswell
- Time: Until Jan. 1, excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, from 5-10 p.m.
- Cost: $32.99
- DMV Winter Lantern Festival
- Location: Lerner Town Square at Tysons II 8025 Galleria Drive in Tysons
- Time: Open Friday through Sunday until Dec. 23 and daily from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1. Hours are 5-10 p.m.
- Cost: General admissions is $29.99 and $17.99 for youth ages 3-12
- Ice and Lights - The Winter Village at Cameron Run
- Location: 4001 Eisenhower Avenue in Alexandria
- Time: Daily until Jan. 1 from 5-10 p.m.
- Cost: Starting at $9.19 online and $10 at the door
Maryland
- Winter Lights Festival
- Location: Seneca Creek State Park at 11950 Clopper Road in Gaithersburg
- Time: Until Dec. 31, excluding Christmas Day, from 6-9 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday, 6-10 p.m. on Friday through Saturday, and on Dec. 24 and 31 from 6-8:30 p.m.
- Cost: $15 from Monday through Thursday, $25 from Friday to Sunday, and $30 for 15+ passenger vehicles
- Festival of Lights
- Location: Watkins Regional Park at 301 Watkins Park Drive in Upper Marlboro
- Time: Nightly until Jan. 1 from 5-10 p.m.
- Cost: $10 online and $15 at the gate for cars, $20 for vans or limo, and $30 for buses
Can I get a watt, watt? As you head out to your next light-filled adventure.
This story will be updated as more gleaming displays find their way in the DMV for the holiday season.
