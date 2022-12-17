Here is where to see holiday lights across the DMV

Lighten up - it is time to head out the door for your next adventure.

WASHINGTON — It's the most beautiful time of the year... to put on a sweater and take a stroll through the holiday lights. All across the DMV, you can find the night being set alight by twinkling lights and neon signs.

Whether you like to see candy canes and mistletoes lit or a monumental Christmas tree glistening - there is somewhere to your liking for you to visit.

Ready to shine through the city? Well, WUSA9 has made it easier for you to plan your next holiday outing with ease with this compiled list of options. So... lighten up, it is time to head out the door for your next adventure.

D.C.

Light Yards Location: The Yards Park at 355 Water Street in Southeast D.C. Time: Daily from 5-10 p.m. until Jan. 2 Cost: Free



Zoolights Location: Smithsonian National Zoological Park at 3001 Connecticut Avenue Northwest Time: Daily from 5-9 p.m. until Dec. 30 Cost: Free but requires a special entry pass separate from a daily Zoo pass



National Menorah 2022 Location: The Ellipse Time: Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3:15-5:45 p.m. Cost: Free (ticketed)

National Christmas Tree Location: The President's Park at 1450 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest Time: Daily from sunset until 10 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday Cost: Free



Virginia

Winterfest at King's Dominion Location: 16000 Theme Park Way in Doswell Time: Until Jan. 1, excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, from 5-10 p.m. Cost: $32.99



DMV Winter Lantern Festival Location: Lerner Town Square at Tysons II 8025 Galleria Drive in Tysons Time: Open Friday through Sunday until Dec. 23 and daily from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1. Hours are 5-10 p.m. Cost: General admissions is $29.99 and $17.99 for youth ages 3-12

Ice and Lights - The Winter Village at Cameron Run Location: 4001 Eisenhower Avenue in Alexandria Time: Daily until Jan. 1 from 5-10 p.m. Cost: Starting at $9.19 online and $10 at the door



Maryland

Winter Lights Festival Location: Seneca Creek State Park at 11950 Clopper Road in Gaithersburg Time: Until Dec. 31, excluding Christmas Day, from 6-9 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday, 6-10 p.m. on Friday through Saturday, and on Dec. 24 and 31 from 6-8:30 p.m. Cost: $15 from Monday through Thursday, $25 from Friday to Sunday, and $30 for 15+ passenger vehicles

Festival of Lights Location: Watkins Regional Park at 301 Watkins Park Drive in Upper Marlboro Time: Nightly until Jan. 1 from 5-10 p.m. Cost: $10 online and $15 at the gate for cars, $20 for vans or limo, and $30 for buses



