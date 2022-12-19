Capitol Hill, Alexandria celebrate the Festival of Lights with menorah lightings

Hanukkah celebrations are in full swing across the DMV.

WASHINGTON — The massive National menorah lighting took place Sunday to celebrate the beginning of Hanukkah, but that's not the only celebration of the Jewish Festival of Lights happening in the D.C. region.

The Capitol Hill Business Improvement District (BID), along with Hill Havurah, will host the 9th Annual Capitol Hill Menorah Lighting on Monday at 5:30 p.m. on the front steps of Reformation at 212 East Capitol Street Northeast.

Residents, visitors, community leaders and members of the Hill Havurah congregation will gather to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights. The BID's "men in blue" will serve hot chocolate, coffee, latkes and jelly doughnuts as musicians perform traditional Hanukkah songs.

Aaron Hiller, Chair of the Hill Havurah Board, will return as the Master of Ceremonies. Returning for the second year, Kinetic Spinners, presented by Hill Havurah, will perform fire dancing following the lighting ceremony in celebration of the festival of lights.

Following the lighting ceremony, the nine-foot menorah will be moved to the Eastern Market Metro Park, where it will be on display for the remaining nights of Hanukkah.

In Alexandria, the community is invited to a Hanukkah festival beginning at 6 p.m. at the Lyceum, 201 S Washington Street in Old Town Alexandria. Police Chief Don Hayes will offer greetings and will be honored with lighting the six-foot menorah.

Following the kindling, hot potato pancakes and jelly doughnuts, the traditional foods of Hanukkah, will be distributed free to everyone.

"We want people to taste the tradition," said Rabbi Mordechai Newman.

Rabbi Newman said Hanukkah is about the universal message the good will prevail over evil, freedom over over oppression and light over darkness.

"It is a holiday that enriches our lives with the light of tradition" said Newman, the Director of Chabad Lubavitch of Alexandria-Arlington.