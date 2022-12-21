Guide to New Year's Eve fireworks shows in the DMV

Using our 2023 vision, we predict sparks will fly this New Year's Eve across D.C., Virginia and Maryland.

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: A previous version stated that the National Mall would have fireworks, but that was incorrect. The newest version reflects the changes.

Cheers to new beginnings! Kick off 2023 with a bang by catching a fireworks show.

We've compiled a list of where to watch the fireworks across D.C., Maryland and Virginia on New Year's Eve.

First Night Alexandria

From noon until midnight on Dec. 31, First Night Alexandria returns to Old Town. Dress warm and enjoy a day and evening of family friendly, curated holiday entertainment.

Matinee: Noon- 5 p.m.

Explore music, culture, and fun, with live performances from Culture Queen, Groovy Nate, and a few surprises!

Primetime: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Enjoy listening to live music and watching performances by comedians and magicians.

After Hours: 10 p.m. - Midnight

Join in for a Countdown to 2023 Street Party, and don’t miss the Fireworks Finale at Midnight over the Potomac River.

Tickets must be bought in advance.

Merriweather Symphony of Lights

Ring in the New Year early with festive lights and fireworks at Merriweather Symphony of Lights.

From 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., enjoy a final walk through the light displays. Fireworks start at 7 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

Gatsby-themed Yacht Party

Enjoy 360-degree views of D.C.'s fireworks show from the water aboard this Great Gatsby-inspired cruise. The onboard party will feature a buffet-style dinner, festive favors, an open bar and live entertainment.

Anyone 21 and older is encouraged to purchase tickets.

The cruise will begin at 9 p.m. Dec. 31 and go through 1 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023.

Guests are asked to arrive 30 minutes before the boat is scheduled to take off.

Kings Dominion New Year's Eve Bash

The amusement park will remain open from 5 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. for the event (with rides closing at 10 p.m. as the New Year's countdown party begins under the Eiffel Tower).

The New Year's celebration is one of the last two operating days of WinterFest at the park. WinterFest is one of the area’s most popular, immersive holiday celebrations with millions of holiday lights.

This year's New Year's celebration will feature all the activities, rides, and attractions that are part of WinterFest including more than 20 rides, live entertainment, cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus and a parade at 9 p.m.

The celebration will end with fantastic fireworks planned for the stroke of midnight.

Tickets for the event are available for purchase online.