'Treat your elf!' | Here are the holiday treats that ranked the highest across the DMV

WASHINGTON — December is here and it is that time of year to treat yourself, indulge really, in guilt free sweets. From gingerbread to snickerdoodles cookies, sampling Christmas favorites has begun and you won't believe what treats are the most popular across the DMV.

Wisevoter, a bipartisan educational platform, delved into America’s favorite Christmas treats this holiday season by state and it seems to be between sweet drinks and cheesy desserts.

At the top of the list, *drumroll please*, is cheesecake. The wildly popular dessert won the Christmas favorite for 2022 by leading the top five in 28 states. Not far behind, sugar cookies won the hearts of 17 states.

Some of the other favorites sweet treats include eggnog, sugar cookies, and even the holiday classic - hot chocolate.

"Hot Chocolate seems to be a country wide popular as well even if not in the top choices it makes the list for most states in top 5 favorites," the website remarked.

As you plan to host your holiday gathers or maybe just prepare for a visit from Santa Claus and his helpers, here is a look at what might be most popular in your area. (Just in case you want to go with what you know people might like or if you are more of a rebel with a Claus.)

Maryland and Virginia

Cheesecake Sugar Cookie Eggnog Cinnamon Roll Hot Chocolate

That is right! Maryland and Virginia had the same top five holiday treats.

D.C. unfortunately was not listed on the site, leaving us wondering what our top five ranked sweet treats are. But for now, the District can continue to sample their favorites without worries. And that is what I call a be-yule-tiful holiday season.