Prince George's Co. family spreads holiday cheer with grand light display

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, especially at one home in Prince George's County.

The Eaton family has once again gone all out on decorating their home for the holidays.

James and Sarah Eaton say the tradition of filling their front yard with festive lights began years ago, when Sarah gave birth to their daughter.

"It's our desire to share with everyone our love for Christmas," says Sarah Eaton about why the family chooses to decorate.

When asked what it takes to get the light display set up each year, both James and Sarah Eaton began to chuckle.

James says "Time, sweat, energy, a lot of hot cocoa, a lot of candy canes. Oh, and money."

With Sarah adding, "And a lot of dedication and love for Christmas."

The Eatons claim last year they had over 2,500 visitors. This year, so far, the family says just over 1,500 people have come out to see their display.

Sarah Eaton says the most common question the family is asked regarding the lights is, "How much is the electric bill?"

She says she honestly doesn't have the answer to that.