Midnight? | Some DC families decided to celebrate the new year hours earlier

More than 2,500 people gathered to ring in the new year in The Yards, in DC's Navy Yard neighborhood, Saturday morning.

WASHINGTON — Sometimes, it’s not easy to stay up until midnight to ring in the new year, especially if you have a family with young children. Luckily, those families had an alternative option made available to them to celebrate the holiday together, as one.

The Yards, in D.C.’s Navy Yard neighborhood, held its sixth annual “Noon Yards Eve” bash on its sundeck, next to the Anacostia River, Saturday morning.

The event, which included crafts, magic shows, and performances by local musician The Uncle Devin Show, offered a family-friendly way to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

And, one of the biggest highlights of the party was how it opted to ring in the new year. Instead of forcing families with children to countdown to 2023 at midnight, the event featured a massive balloon drop at noon instead.

The event’s organizer, Brookfield Properties Marketing Director Jill Frederick, said the balloon drop has always been something parents and their children have looked forward to year after year.

“We know the parents may be going out at night, so this is just a celebration the kids can participate in too,” she said.

Frederick said more than 2,500 people joined in to participate in Noon Yards Eve on the Anacostia waterfront.

One young family told WUSA9 it appreciated being able to take part in an event that specifically catered to D.C. residents like them.