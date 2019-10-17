Thanksgiving is still over a month away, but I know what we should be thankful for this year: 40 new Hallmark Christmas movies.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have revealed their schedule of brand-new Christmas flicks we'll be watching this season. 

Hallmark Channel will debut 24 "Countdown to Christmas" originals while Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will debut 16 "Miracles of Christmas" movies.

The networks begin their around-the-clock, 24/7 Christmas movie schedule on Friday, Oct. 25.

Christmas movie star Candace Cameron-Bure hosts Hallmark's "Countdown to Christmas 10th Anniversary Preview Special" on Saturday, Oct. 19 and "Miracles of Christmas Preview Special" on Sunday, Oct. 20.

Countdown to Christmas

Hallmark Channel

  • Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses
    Saturday, Oct. 26
    Jill Wagner and Matthew Davis
  • Merry & Bright
    Saturday, Nov. 2
    Jodie Sweetin and Andrew Walker
  • Christmas Scavenger Hunt
    Sunday, Nov. 3
    Kevin McGarry and Kim Shaw
  • Picture a Perfect Christmas
    Saturday, Nov. 9
    Merritt Patterson and Jon Cor
  • The Mistletoe Secret
    Sunday, Nov. 10
    Kellie Pickler, Tyler Hynes and Patrick Duffy
  • Christmas Under the Stars
    Saturday, Nov. 16
    Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser and Clarke Peters
  • Write Before Christmas
    Sunday, Nov. 17
    Torrey DeVitto and Chad Michael Murray
  • Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays
    Saturday, Nov. 23
    Kaitlin Doubleday, Adrian Grenier and Priscilla Presley
  • Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2
    Sunday, Nov. 24
    Ali Liebert, Peter Porte and Tina Lifford
  • A Christmas Duet
    Monday, Nov. 24
    Chaley Rose, Rome Flynn and Teryl Rothery
  • Double Holiday
    Tuesday, Nov. 26
    Kristoffer Polaha and Carly Pope
  • The Christmas Club
    Wednesday, Nov. 27
    Cameron Mathison and Elizabeth Mitchell
  • Check Inn to Christmas
    Thursday, Nov. 28
    Rachel Boston and Wes Brown
  • Christmas at the Plaza
    Friday, Nov. 29
    Ryan Paevey and Elizabeth Henstridge
  • Christmas in Rome
    Saturday, Nov. 30
    Lacey Chabert and Sam Page
  • Christmas Town
    Sunday, Dec. 1
    Candace Cameron Bure, Tim Rozon and Beth Broderick
  • A Christmas Love Story, from the Hallmark Hall of Fame
    Saturday, Dec.7
    Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf, Keith Robinson and Kevin Quinn
  • Christmas at Dollywood
    Sunday, Dec. 8
    Danica McKellar, Niall Matter and Dolly Parton
  • Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy
    Saturday, Dec. 14
    Paul Greene, Maggie Lawson, Barbara Niven, Holly Robinson Peete, Rukiya Bernard, Colin Lawrence, Ashley Williams and Jill Wagner
  • Holiday Date
    Sunday, Dec. 15
    Brittany Bristow and Matt Cohen
  • It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
    Saturday, Dec. 21
    Eric Mabius
  • A Cheerful Christmas
    Sunday, Dec. 22
  • When Calls the Heart Christmas
    Wednesday, Dec. 25
    Erin Krakow , Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Kevin McGarry, Paul Greene, Chris McNally, Martin Cummins and Andrea Brooks
  • New Year, New Me
    Saturday, Dec. 28
    Aimee Teegarden

Miracles of Christmas

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

  • A Merry Christmas Match
    Friday, Oct. 25
    Ashley Newbrough and Kyle Dean Massey
  • Nostalgic Christmas
    Thursday, Oct. 31
    Brooke D'Orsay and Trevor Donovan
  • Two Turtle Doves
    Friday, Nov. 1
    Nikki DeLoach and Michael Rady
  • A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas
    Thursday, Nov. 7
    Rachael Leigh Cook and Benjamin Ayres
  • Holiday for Heroes
    Friday, Nov. 8
    Marc Blucas, Melissa Claire Egan and Patti Murin
  • A Christmas Miracle
    Thursday, Nov. 14
    Tamera Mowry- Housley, Brooks Darnell and Barry Bostwick
  • A Godwink Christmas: Meant For Love
    Friday, Nov. 15
    Cindy Busby, Kathie Lee Gifford, and Benjamin Hollingsworth
  • Holiday Hearts
    Thursday, Nov. 21
    Ashley Williams and Paul Campbell
  • Our Christmas Love Song
    Friday, Nov. 22
    Alicia Witt
  • Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen
    Friday, Nov. 29
    Erin Krakow, Luke Macfarlane and Kimberley Sustad
  • A Homecoming for the Holidays
    Thursday, Dec. 5
    Laura Osnes and Stephen Huszar
  • Time for You to Come Home for Christmas
    Friday, Dec. 6
  • Christmas in Montana
    Thursday, Dec. 12
    Kellie Martin and Colin Ferguson
  • Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday
    Friday, Dec. 13
    Jen Lilley and Carlo Marks
  • Christmas On My Mind
    Thursday, Dec. 19
    Ashley Greene, Andrew Walker, and Jackée Harry
  • A Family Christmas Gift
    Friday, Dec. 20
    Holly Robinson Peete, Patti LaBelle and Dion Johnstone

To see the complete Hallmark Christmas schedule, and watch previews for all 40 festive flicks, head to HallmarkChannel.com/Christmas.

RELATED: Blue Bell releases 'Christmas Cookies' ice cream flavor ahead of the holiday season

RELATED: Here are which stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide