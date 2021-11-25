Where to get Black Friday deals in the DC region

These are when major retailers in the metro area will open Friday.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Many major retailers were closed on Thanksgiving Day, a pandemic shift that began last year of not opening early, with plans to open Friday instead with Black Friday deals.

Although doors will be open, the supply chain shortage could lead to higher prices or a shortage of deals for both major retailers and small businesses.

Small businesses in the region have plans to open early Friday morning as well as major retailers. An Alexandria business owner said it's the one time of year they can compete with big stores, but t's been made more difficult this year with the supply chain issues.

“We are absolutely seeing pricing going up and a lot of that is due to shipping," Amy Rutherford, the owner of Red Barn Mercantile and Penny Post in Alexandria said. "We’re paying larger shipping rates than we have in the past and then the supply chain is just hitting everybody and it’s trickling down to us but we’re trying our best not to raise prices for our loyal customers.”

Rutherford said local businesses will start their sales tomorrow and continue through Small Business Saturday.

Local business hours will vary.

Here's when major retailers will open for Black Friday