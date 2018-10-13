WASHINGTON -- This Halloween, feel free to leave the kids at home and to have some fun with hip hop music, late night movie showings, and more. Here are 8 ways to celebrate the spooky season, adults-only:

Rocky Horror Picture Show at E Street Cinema

Various midnights throughout the month

Whether you're a huge fan or new to Rocky Horror, this midnight viewing is sure to be fun. E Street Cinema puts on the showing various midnights throughout the month, but be sure to get your tickets.

A Very Potter Tavern

October 10 - November 1

Town Tavern is taking you back to school -- Hogwarts, that is. The Adams Morgan bar has transformed into a Harry Potter-themed pop-up until November 1. Go to enjoy decorations, Hogsmeade treats and butterbeer. Tickets can be purchased for open bar opportunities throughout the week and weekend.

Beetlejuice Movie Screening

Sunday, October 14 to November 18

The adult-version of Beetlejuice is awaiting your arrival. The National Theater is showing Beetlejuice from October 14 to November 18. This spooky musical has an adult spin, so keep the kids at home.

Tickets are starting at $54.00 and can be purchased here.

Official Halloween Bar Crawl

Saturday, Oct. 20

On Saturday, October 20, meet at DuPont Circle for the Official Halloween Bar Crawl. There will be live performances from Lectro Raiders as well as D.C.’s top DJs. Starting at Manor at 2 and ending at Rewind, there will be NO cover fee for all the clubs. Photographers and videographers will be present so dress your best. Tickets start at $29.99. To get a group discount on tickets, Facebook message Elite Bar Crawls, m.me/EliteBarCrawls. Get your spookiest or sexiest costume and get ready for your prize.

Rock the Core Cider Festival

Saturday, October 27

Rock the Core Cider festival is being held at Eagle Bank Club at the Audi Field on October 27. Session one is held from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. and if that’s too early for the night owls, session two is 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Not only do you get to go home with a 12 pack of cider, but you also get FOOD. There will be food trucks, breweries and cideries. You must be 21+ to attend Rock the Core Cider Festival and tickets start at $59.99. P.S. All attendees are automatically registered for Taste of DC with the ticket to Rock the Core.

D.C. Halloween Crawl 2018

Saturday, October 27

Meet at DuPont Circle on October 27 for your annual Halloween Crawl. Come dressed, excited and ready to hit 15 bars with ALL DAY drink specials.

You get special prizes such as a haunted mug, cover-free access to DuPont’s bars and food and drink specials. What more could you ask for? A costume prize? That is offered as well!

Tickets are going fast and can be purchased at here. Tickets are $25 online and $40 the day of the event.

The Halloween Hip Hop Bar Crawl 2018

Saturday, October 27

Six bars, eight DJs, and old school, hip hop-themed costumes. On October 27, prepare yourself for the annual Hip Hop Halloween Bar Crawl located on U Street.

Each bar will have a different DJ spinning Hip Hop music from different decades. The crawl will be from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. and an after party at Provision 14. Better yet, the best costume will win a $100 prize!

You need to purchase a wristband at $30 and tickets sell out fast.

Harry Potter Party D.C.

Wednesday, October 31

A letter from Hogwarts: You have been cordially invited to the Harry Potter Dance Party on Halloween night at Union Stage. Quidditch pong, costume prizes, and Harry Potter themed drinks. It's the ultimate Halloween celebration. It is 18+ to enter and 21+ to drink and tickets are being sold at starting at $25. Magical Harry Potter wands are on sale for $10 here. Group costume are encouraged.

