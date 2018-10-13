WASHINGTON -- It's the spookiest month of the year: October! It's time to take your princesses, ghouls and superheroes out to enjoy some candy, pumpkins and frights.

Check out these family-friendly Halloween events:

Take your kids to the National Zoo for Boo at the Zoo for some Halloween fun. This three-day event (Oct. 19 – 21) features 40+ treat stations, after hours access to many of the animal houses and exhibits, plus live entertainment. There is something fun to do for everyone in the family! Don’t forget to wear your costume!

With Fall officially here make sure to get some delicious treats at the Adams Morgan Apple Festival and Pie Contest. Come out anytime from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on October 27 for some wholesome family fun. Don’t forget to pick up some apples or pie while you’re there!

Stop by the elegant Tudor Place for Trick or Treat in the Garden on October 27. The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for trick or treating, outdoor games, face painting and more so wear your costume and celebrate this Spooktacular event!

The Petworth neighborhood is celebrating Dia de los Muertos, the Day of the Dead, on Oct. 27 and Nov. 2. The Day of the Dead is a Mexican holiday honoring those who have passed away. The celebration will feature calavera face painting, flower crown making, along with a screening of Coco. Come join the celebration and experience Mexican culture.

Enjoy a movie night at the National Museum of American History during their Halloween Film Festival. Come out and watch Practical Magic on October 25 or the Adams Family on October 28. Bring the whole family to enjoy these popular Halloween movies.

Adventure to George Washington’s Mount Vernon for trick-or-treating. Attendees can go on a special scavenger hunt, take a wagon ride around the property, or make some Halloween crafts. There is no shortage of fun to be had! Pick your favorite costume and head over to Mount Vernon on October 26 for the Halloween festivities.

It is not Halloween without a pumpkin so take a trip to Crumland Farms or Jumbo’s Pumpkin Patch, both in Frederick, Maryland to grab a big, bright orange pumpkin.

