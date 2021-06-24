Leaders snuff Independence Day celebrations in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County will not host an Independence Day celebration and fireworks this summer.
Judy Stiles, Public Information Officer for Montgomery County, explained in a release Thursday that because of the uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the county could not guarantee the Germantown Glory and Mid-County Sparkles celebrations would take place, and did not establish any contracts for the event.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services reminds residents that all fireworks, including sparklers, are illegal in the county and carries a $500 fine.
Meanwhile, at Fort Meade, media relations officer Mary L. Doyle reports that the Independence Day fireworks display scheduled for Friday, July 2, will take place, but will be scaled down this year.
Last year's Red, White and Blue celebration was canceled at Fort Meade. This year, organizers look for a way to mark the holiday while maintaining COVID-19 restrictions. This year, no food vendors, kid's rides or other pre-fireworks activities will be part of the event.
To maintain COVID-19 safety, only Department of Defense ID card holders and their guests may attend, organizers said. The fireworks display is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, fireworks are back on the National Mall this year, and additional events are planned in D.C. for the 4th of July.
“D.C. is open and ready to welcome back visitors to celebrate the way we came together as a city and as a nation this year. We have shown once again that when we come together, there is nothing we can’t do,” said Mayor Bowser. “We thank President Biden and his team for acting with urgency to get the vaccine to the American people so that we could save lives, get our country open, and celebrate together once again.”
