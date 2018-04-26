Michael Harms and his son Donald, first ran away with our hearts last year as we watched them compete in 5K races together around our area.

Donald, 21, who was born with a cerebral palsy, is confined to a wheelchair, but that doesn't stop him from pursuing what he loves.

Now, father and son have taken on another adventure together.

RELATED: Father, son with cerebral palsy run race at Dulles Plane Pull

While at James Madison University for the Ability Olympics, Donald spotted the rock climbing wall and wanted a go.

"The people who run the Ability Olympics were immediately for it," said Michael Harms. "They were immediately like let's figure this out and get him up the wall and they did."

Donald was able to tell us about it using a communication device on his wheelchair.

"I climbed the rock wall with the help of my friends and dad," said Donald.

"It was a little scary, but really it was just exciting and a feeling of pride," said Michael Harms. "Donald is just so brave and courageous to try something like that and be willing to trust the people around us, especially Hope and I."

In 2010, Michael and his wife Hope, both special education teachers, were on a volunteer trip in Jamaica and fell in love with Donald while visiting a children's home.

Three years later, they adopted him and brought him home to Prince William County.

Donald's bravery and adventurous spirit continues to inspire his parents, and everyone around him, proving that if you keep climbing and reaching for the stars...anything is possible.

© 2018 WUSA