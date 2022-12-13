University of Maryland football players read books to elementary school students

While at the school, each football player will read personally selected books that have impacted their lives, in the classroom and on the field.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — University of Maryland's football team is typically found on the field tearing it up at Capital One Field at SECU Stadium or running drills during practice after classes are over. But as a special holiday treat, several of the players spent some time hitting the books at an elementary school!

Five UMD players took time out of their schedules Tuesday to visit JoAnn Leleck Elementary School at Broad Acres, which currently serves about 850 students enrolled from head-start through fifth grade. Everybody Wins DC partnered up with The Best Is Ahead Foundation at the University of Maryland to hold the latest in a series of "Book Talks." While at the elementary school, each football player read personally selected books that have impacted their lives either in the classroom or on the field.

Redshirt junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, redshirt freshman running back Roman Hemby, senior wide receiver Jeshaun Jones, junior defensive back Tarheeb Still, and junior linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II were the players participating.

EWDC is a nonprofit organization serving children and families across the D.C. and Maryland regions through shared reading. EWDC offers several programs to provide local students with essential skills, including Power Readers, The Book Project, Read In Color, and StoryTime.