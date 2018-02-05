It was a prom night surprise that was months in the making.

Morgan Coultress, a senior at San Antonio's Health Careers High School, hadn't been able to walk for 10 months due to conversion disorder. When her date, Tarik Garcia, came to pick her up for the big night, he was shocked. Their moment of joy went viral, garnering more than a million likes on Twitter.

Coultress told KENS 5 that her date is that of a really good friend who has really supported her during the past 10 months. She added that she won prom queen this year and Garcia graduated from Health Careers High School in 2017.

Watch their emotional moment below:

