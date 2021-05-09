'You're here!' | Restaurant connects best friends, families with all-expenses-paid Mother's Day reunions

Medium Rare Restaurant Group and its partners also donated 1,200 meals to those battling food insecurity

BETHESDA, Md. — The pandemic forced so many friends and families to stay apart. But now, restrictions are finally easing.

One Bethesda restaurant is working to make sure the reunions are unforgettable.

Susan Boyle and Amy Troutmiller would know. They're moms with their own families and the best of friends.

"She, I would say, taught me what unconditional love means and taught me how to be true and honest to myself," said Boyle.

Boyle lives in Chicago. Troutmiller calls the DC area home.

COVID restrictions kept them apart for over a year, but as those restrictions loosened, Mark Bucher's Medium Rare Restaurant Group decided if there was ever a time to go all-out for Mother's Day, 2021 was it.

"Moms have been the frontline warriors of the last year," said Bucher. "They've been teaching their kids, they've been making sure everyone's fed, they've been worrying . . . so we're celebrating moms today for just keeping us all together over the last year."

Medium Rare held a contest. They asked participants to tell them how COVID had kept them separated from their moms and loved ones.

The company chose three participants with the most compelling stories and gave them an all-expenses-paid trip to DC to reunite with their loved ones.

Troutmiller and Boyle were one of the winning groups.

"It's such an amazing surprise," said Boyle.

The long hug they shared when they finally reunited said it all.

"Oh my gosh you're here," said Troutmiller as they embraced.

Medium Rare also worked to help other moms this Mother's Day.

While many families will spend the day around the dining table celebrating the moms in their life over food, others are struggling to secure their next meal.

The company says it's been distributing meals to those battling hunger throughout the pandemic, but for Mother's Day it wanted to do something special.

Thanks to a team effort from sponsors and volunteers, Bucher says the group distributed 1,200 boxed brunches to moms and grandmothers in need on Mother's Day.