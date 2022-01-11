NICU babies at Children's National Hospital celebrate their 1st Christmas

These bundles of joy are definitely on the cute list!

WASHINGTON — The NICU babies at Children's National Hospital are ready to celebrate their very first Christmas.

To spread joy ahead of the holiday, hospital staff dressed up their littlest patients in festive attire.

And all we can say is, so elfin cute!

A reminder from the NICU: Our precious babies are on continuous cardio-respiratory monitoring. Parents and caregivers should always follow the AAP safe sleep guidelines: Babies should be on their own sleep surface and under no circumstances should babies at home be placed prone to sleep, or have items such as toys, loose bedding, or blanket rolls in their cribs.

