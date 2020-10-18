New Maryland café serves up opportunities for locals with special needs

The new spot is making a difference in locals’ lives; not just with the food, but with the staff.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A favorite café can bring a lot of joy to local communities with their smoothies and snacks.

But one new spot is making a difference in locals’ lives; not just with the food, but with the staff.

“At Soulfull Café, we’re all about inclusion and great taste. So we’re trying to create a nice, comfortable, relaxing place--especially in these times," Co-Owner of Soulfull Cafe Bart Yablonsky said. "People can come in, have a great cup of coffee, juice, smoothie or lunch.

The new café opened less than a month ago as a partnership between local grocery store Dawson’s Market and the inclusive apartment building and community center Main Street Connect. Together they’ve prioritized creating more opportunities for people with and without disabilities to thrive together.

“What brings people together more than a cup of coffee and some kindness? And that’s really what Soulfull café is all about,” explained Jillian Copeland, Founder of Main Street.

Main Street is an inclusive, community-centered residential development where 25% of the units are designed for adults with disabilities! — Main Street Connect (@Main_StreetMD) June 15, 2017

Along with their commitment to inclusion is a passion for local, organic foods and a fresh taste that customers love.

“The reaction so far has been unbelievable,” Copeland said. “Not only do people love the smoothies, the food and the juices, but they walk in and see the mural and the sunshine.

"It’s not just about being but it’s about feeling when you’re at Soulfull,” Copeland added.

The spirit of bringing in all members of the community to work together is what keeps the juice and coffee flowing.